LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New sculptures capturing the rich and diverse history of the Historic Westside are now up.
The "Queen of Arts" sculptures stand 15 feet tall. They were created by a husband and wife duo.
It was community members with the West Las Vegas Art Center that first commissioned the pieces back in 2016.
"The sculpture project we are celebrating today started with a spark of inspiration right here at the West Las Vegas Art Center." Ally Haynes-Hamblen, Director of The Office of Cultural Affairs said. "A group of diverse and passionate community volunteers guided us through developing the scope of work and selecting the artists. Las Vegas has a reputation of attracting talented and visual artists from across the globe."
The pieces were funded by the Las Vegas Mayor's Fund along with the Howard Hughes Corporation.
