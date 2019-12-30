LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas and the Clark County commission are partnering together to build a park to honor African American pioneers of Las Vegas.
“This is going to be a park that’s going to pay homage to and pay tribute to many trailblazers and those who have come before myself and Councilman Crear, that have afforded us an opportunity to do what we do today. Here is a way to say thank you,” said Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly.
Weekly and Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear are working together to get the project off the ground.
The Las Vegas City Council approved the plan. Now it’s up to the Clark County Commission to give it a final thumbs up.
Weekly said honorees will include the likes of legendary entertainer Sammy Davis Jr., singer and actor Lena Horne and Las Vegas' first African American Councilman, Dr. William Pearson.
“They taught us early on to those much is given, much is required. And I’m so grateful we were able to hold on to that and this is our way to just say thank you,” said Weekly.
The County will pick up the initial $3.5 million in construction costs while the city will assume the responsibility of maintaining and cleaning the park.
Details on the exact plan are limited as the project is still in its infancy.
Weekly said the park, which has not officially been given a name, will include some type of plaque or monument to honor the African American pioneers of the Historic Westside.
The County Commission will vote whether to approve the plan next month.
Weekly said if everything goes according to plan, the park could be opened by late 2021.
(1) comment
Bees goin Tyrone mobile meth lab new location,fo continue biznez ! Graffiti on the way ! Homeless new hangout next year !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.