LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- February is Black History Month and there’s plenty of history to brush up on in Las Vegas:
HISTORIC WEST SIDE BRIDGE
The Historic Westside situated to the north of Bonanza Road and east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard marks an area of town where Black people in the community were segregated to.
The Historic Westside Bridge is the modern day marker where that segregation line used to exist, keeping Black residents to the north of the bridge away from the white community.
Katherine Duncan is the Executive Director of Harrison House and toured FOX5 around the area.
“Black people who owned businesses downtown were forced to move their businesses over here or else their business licenses wouldn't be renewed. So that line ‘Historic Westside Bridge,’ was that Mason Dixon line you couldn't cross that street, unless you had a permit from the sheriff," said Duncan.
MOULIN ROUGE
The Moulin Rouge, also located in the Historic Westside at a time where Black and white people in the community were segregated, was the first hotel and casino to integrate the two groups together.
At the time, it was illegal for white and Black people to share the same space, allowing law enforcement to shut the facility down. It was common for white entertainers to frequent Moulin Rouge to show support for the Black community.
“There was Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, not just Black people, white people too. It was totally integrated. But it was illegal for Blacks and whites to mingle in public at that time. So the sheriff shut it down,” she said.
The Moulin Rouge was open for six months. It sat empty for decades before a fire destroyed what remained of the building in 2003.
HARRISON HOUSE
Harrison House, a Black staple in the community, housed entertainers like Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, Pearl Bailey and more. In the 1940s, Black entertainers were not legally allowed to stay on the Las Vegas Strip, leading them to Harrison House for room and board.
Today, the house is listed on three registries marking it as a historical protected property. Duncan said the property is under renovation in hopes to become a cultural center that can someday become a library for dialogue on race and culture.
“Because you couldn't go onto the Strip, anybody who wanted to engage with Black people would find Harrison House to be that location.
Today people are expecting Harrison House to be the focal point for the future development to bring about justice reform, sustainability and economics, said Duncan.
