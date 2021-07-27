LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The historic Vickie's Diner officially reopened Tuesday after being closed for nearly a year.
On July 27, the diner held its official ribbon cutting.
Vickie's Diner, formerly on Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown, had to shut down on August 17, 2020 because the owners of the property sold to new people.
The old restaurant had been there since 1948, and has been a destination for hungry tourists worldwide.
For the first time Tuesday, they welcomed guests in a new location.
"Today is a big day for me. Because I was waiting for a year. It was a long, long road to finish finally this diner. But I'm so happy it happened and to make this happen," said owner Vickie Kelesis.
Vickie's Diner is now located on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway at the historic Commercial Center.
It officially reopens to the public on Wednesday.
