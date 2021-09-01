LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The midcentury Paradise Palms neighborhood was once home to entertainers, celebrities and elite members of the gaming industry.
Now, it's the first Clark County neighborhood to have its street name signs topped with the name of the neighborhood.
The first sign topper that reads "Paradise Palms Historic Neighborhood" was unveiled on the intersection of Dakota Way and Seneca Drive.
Clark County representatives said this designation will help strengthen community identity and create awareness of its long history.
The neighborhood debuted in 1960 near the Strip. Commissioner Tick Segerblom said much of Las Vegas' history has been shaped by this neighborhood.
"The golf course is where the movie 'Casino' was filmed, so a lot of what we would call mobsters lived here. This was the exclusive place in Las Vegas," Segerblom said. "If you go back in the history and scratch any of these houses, you'll find some pretty amazing things. A lot of movie stars lived here, a lot of people who worked on the strip."
Segerblom said he hopes this revitalization will encourage people to settle down in the city instead of moving to the suburbs.
Neighbors said it's a tight-knit community, where the people that live next door and across the street are your friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.