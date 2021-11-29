LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former bread factory that became a mixed-use creative office and retail project near downtown Las Vegas is on the market.
According to a news release, the historic Holsum Lofts property on the southeast corner of Charleston Boulevard and the Interstate 15 is listed for sale for the first since 2003.
Brokerage group Colliers Las Vegas says that the 46,831-square-foot property is located on a 2.59-acre parcel at the main entrance to the DTLV Arts District and includes numerous commercial spaces occupying a wide array of office and retail users.
Colliers says that the Holsum Lofts, 241 W. Charleston Boulevard, is currently 67% occupied.
The brokerage notes that the property, which was extensively renovated in 2005, maintained the building’s architectural charm from the 1950’s, including the inspiring original bow truss ceilings.
