LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A midcentury downtown motel will undergo a $2 million renovation.
DTP Companies on Tuesday announced a $2 million renovation of The Downtowner, 129 N. 8th St., which originally opened in 1963.
As part of the first phase of the overhaul, DTP has completed the renovation of 88 rooms, including upgraded bathrooms, as well as community areas of the property such as exterior lounge areas and a six-hole professional putting course, according to a release from DTP. Work on the project began last year.
External renovations will restore the midcentury modern architectural integrity while integrating modern curb appeal, the release said. Other features will include an 11,500-square-foot meeting and convention space, fresh greenery installations, geometric wallpaper and fabrics throughout the property and palm trees.
