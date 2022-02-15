LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the new owners of the Palms gear up to reopen the iconic Las Vegas property this spring, the company has announced it will host several hiring events as it seeks former and new team member to join the team.
According to San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, the group is hiring team members for open positions in several resort departments, including hotel, casino, engineering, security, food and beverage and supervisory roles.
The hiring events will take place from Feb. 25 through March 10.
Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register ahead of the career fair they plan to attend.
"Pre-registered applicants will be given priority and walk-ins will also be welcome," the company says.
San Manuel says attendees should bring a resume and be ready to meet with a hiring manager.
To register to attend a hiring event, visit palmscareers.com.
A schedule of the career fairs is below:
- Feb. 24: Housekeeping and EVS Career Fair at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Feb. 25: Food & Beverage Career Fair at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Feb. 26: Security Officer Drive-thru Career Fair at Palms Main Drive, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- March 1: Food & Beverage Career Fair at Palms Place 6th Floor, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- March 2-4: Dealer Auditions at PCI Dealer School Las Vegas, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- March 7: Security Officer Career Fair at Palms Place 6th Floor, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- March 10: Housekeeping and EVS Career Fair at Palms Place 6th Floor, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
San Manuel received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board in December to license and operate the casino.
Station Casinos closed the doors on the Palms in March 2020.
Cynthia Kiser Murphey, general manager of the off-Strip property, told casino regulators in December that she hopes to bring back up to 600 of nearly 1,200 former workers when the resort reopens in the spring. No date has been announced.
