LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A disturbing discovery sent two hikers running for help at a trail near Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway.
Katie Neumann and Ann Vanwinkle came across a dead dog, and suspected foul play.
The two friends said they hike on the trails near their homes at least once a week.
“It’s quiet, it’s peaceful,” Neumann said. “You see all kinds of wildlife out here.”
But on Wednesday, the pair didn’t expect to stumble across something that would disturb their peace.
“We weren’t sure what it was,” Neumann said. “Then we saw that it was a dog and it had a chord around its neck and a power surge connected to that cord.”
Neumann raced down to the start of the trail and found a contractor who called police. Animal Control came out to investigate — and initially suspected foul play as well.
“The animal control individual stated that they felt the dog had been choked or hung,” Neumann said.
After further investigation, animal control officials said they believe the dog may have been run over instead, and that the power chord was likely used as a leash.
However, for the hikers, that means someone hit the dog leaving it to die.
On Thursday, the pair teamed up with their friend Deb Cooper, to try to find and find out who was responsible.
“If they’ve done this to animal,” Cooper said. “They can do this to people, so it’s scary.”
The three friends posted flyers along the trial and planned to go door to door to warn their neighbors — to keep a close eye on their pets.
“This is happening in your backyard,” Cooper said. “If they’re dumping dogs here, burying dogs here you should know that.”
“When you see something, say something instead of just ignoring it,” Vanwinkle said. “We’ll all benefit and have a better place to live.”
According to animal control, the dog had no tags or microchip, so unless someone comes forward with additional information, animal control has no way of determining the owner of the dog.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact animal control.
