LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hiker has asked for the public's help in finding a man whom he said pointed a rifle at him on a popular trail at Red Rock Canyon.
The hiker didn't want FOX5 to use his name or show his face. He said last Saturday he was near the Red Springs picnic area in Calico Basin for one of his weekly hikes.
“When I got to the top of the mountain that overlooks the picnic area, there was a guy and a girl on a rock.”
He said that’s when things turned tense.
“The guy had a rifle pointed down at the picnic area, and when they saw me they pointed it directly at me for about 20 to 30 seconds."
The man then confronted the couple,
"I did say that you realize the worst mass shooting in U.S. history just happened in this town -- and you're pointing a riffle down in a picnic area?"
The picnic area was packed, according to the hiker.
"They told me to mind my own business -- and some other choice words I can't repeat."
The man told the hiker it was a fake gun.
"I don't know what somebody would be doing with a fake rifle up there with a scope taped to the top of it anyways -- it was just creepy."
The hiker said he felt uncomfortable and scared. So he went to find a park ranger. He said he looked around, but couldn’t find anyone. So he filed a police report later.
Now, he just wants other hikers to stay safe on the trails and wants police to catch the guy in the photo.
"Why would you have a bad attitude with somebody just hiking by? I don't get it."
FOX5 reached out to the Bureau of Land Management several times on Thursday but never heard back.
Las Vegas police are investigating, but have had a hard time finding the man in the picture.
If you recognize him or know anything, contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.