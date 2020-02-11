LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a previously missing hiker's body was found in Red Rock Canyon on Tuesday night.
Details of the discovery were not immediately known, but police said the body was found by a private search group.
The find comes amid a days-long search for a hiker, 33-year-old Ronnie Lucas, reported missing late Sunday night. His sister confirmed his identity to FOX5 on Tuesday night.
Search crews, including Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Red Rock Search and Rescue and volunteers, had been in the area to locate him.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
