LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials said a hiker was rescued after becoming dehydrated and dizzy while hiking on Lone Mountain Sunday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received a call about the hiker around 10:52 a.m. The hiker had become weak and ill between one to two miles along the trail. Crews from LVFR responded, including a heavy rescue team.
The hiker was treated and transported to a nearby hospital, LVFR said. The hiker is stable.
The rescue operation took about two hours in total.
