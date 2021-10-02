UPDATE (Oct. 2) -- A hiker reported missing in Zion National Park was found on Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for the park said.
John Fiske Burg was found by Nellis Air Force members about 3:30 p.m. MT on Oct. 2 above Lodge Canyon in the park.
He was taken to St. George for further medical attention. Details of his condition were not available.
On Friday, authorities said Burg was able to make a 911 call and also left a voicemail with his family. The call was "critical and saved his life," authorities said.
"Zion National Park would like to thank Nellis Air Force Base, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue K-9 Units and Drone Teams, and all the staff and volunteers that provided support for this search and rescue effort," a spokesperson for the park wrote. "The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line was very important to this rescue effort and Park Rangers appreciate all the support from the public and park visitors. This successful rescue would not have been possible without the network of individuals and resources."
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Search and rescue teams at Zion National Park continue looking for missing 79-year-old hiker John Fiske Burg.
Burg was last seen on Sept. 28 leaving the La Quinta hotel in Kanab, Utah around 7 a.m. His car was found at the trailhead of the Canyon Overlook Trail.
The Canyon Overlook Trail and Pine Creek Canyon are closed while crews search the area.
Park officials say Burg has brown hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair.
He might be wearing the following items, officials said: light yellow shirt, a backpack with a two-way radio and a white visor hat with hanging neck covering.
Burg was staying about an hour outside Zion National Park with a group of 50 hikers. He allegedly told some people in the group that he may hike the Canyon Overlook trail.
The National Park Service urges anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact their Tip Line at (888) 653-0009 or submit the tip online at www.nps.gov/orgs/1563
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.