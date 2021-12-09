LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High winds downed a traffic light pole in Henderson early Thursday morning, causing traffic delays in the area.
According to Henderson police, only one lane was open on southbound Green Valley Parkway between E. Sunset Road and Cedarhurst Circle.
Northbound lanes are open.
*Traffic Advisory* High Winds cause traffic light pole to fall over blocking traffic. 1 lane open on SB N Green Valley Pkwy between E Sunset Rd and Cedarhurst Circle.NB lanes all open. Avoid the area if possible. ETA to clear unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/QIg4eBob3B— Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) December 9, 2021
Avoid the area.
Police said the city's public works department was working to assess and fix the pole. An estimated time for a fix was unavailable Thursday morning.
