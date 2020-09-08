HIGH WINDS

High winds hit the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

 (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High winds in the valley have created multiple power-related incidents across the valley Tuesday morning.

About 7:06 a.m. downed power lines caused a house water heater to explode at 5113 Mountain View Drive, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Earlier in the day, breezy conditions downed a power pole at El Castano Avenue near Michael Way and Smoke Ranch Road. A tree also fell on a power box near Valley View Dr. and Sirius Ave.

DOWNED TREE

A tree was downed in Las Vegas due to high winds on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

https://twitter.com/LasVegasFD/status/1303337263191830530?s=20

