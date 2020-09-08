LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High winds in the valley have created multiple power-related incidents across the valley Tuesday morning.
About 7:06 a.m. downed power lines caused a house water heater to explode at 5113 Mountain View Drive, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
F3M TOC: 7:06AM 5113 Mountain View Dr reported house fire due to power lines down, NO fire but water heater blew up when wires went down according to occupt’s. NO fire, water htr dmg’d. 2 pwr lines down, @NVEnergy notified. No injuries. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/hRX04VRJ6C— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 8, 2020
Earlier in the day, breezy conditions downed a power pole at El Castano Avenue near Michael Way and Smoke Ranch Road. A tree also fell on a power box near Valley View Dr. and Sirius Ave.
2 wind related incidents within first hour of WIND ADVISORY in Las Vegas, power pole arcing with power outage on El Castano Ave E43 on scene, @NVEnergy responding, tree down on power box on S Valley View & Sirius being handled by @ClarkCountyFD .WIND ADVISORY today until 11PM.— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 8, 2020
