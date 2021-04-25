LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High winds caused a power outage on Mount Charleston, northwest of the Las Vegas Valley, on Sunday morning.
The outage is expected to last until 10 a.m. on Monday, NV Energy said. Sustained winds of more than 60 mph were expected to continue through Sunday night and "contribute to extreme fire conditions on the mountain."
Based on the forecast, NV Energy said they activated the Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event for the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak areas, which will affect about 470 customers.
"This timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to repair damaged equipment, and to inspect the lines for other damage, vegetation, or debris in order to safely restore power. Please note that the restoration time may change based on weather conditions or how long it takes crews to make repairs," NV Energy said in a statement.
The power company's customer resource center is open until 8 p.m. on Sunday, then 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd.
