LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High winds and blowing dust hit the Las Vegas valley Tuesday, causing power outages and poor driving conditions.
A high wind warning is in effect for the Las Vegas valley until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Peak winds are expected late Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service reported gusts over 45 mph in the Las Vegas area.
Near Primm, blowing dust reduced visibility just before 3 p.m. on I-15 as the dust made its way to Las Vegas.
NV Energy reported about 1500 customers without power just before 3:30 p.m. April 9 near Green Valley and Sunset Road. NV Energy restored most power to the area by 5:25 p.m.
Nearly 11,000 customers were without power at Craig Road between Decatur Boulevard and Martin L. King Drive.
