LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High winds blew the roof off a northeast valley mobile home, and part of it collapsed onto a table where two men were sitting inside.
Surveillance video showed the damage done by the whipping winds. The ordeal happened around 12:30 p.m. on May 19 in a mobile home community off of Lake Mead Boulevard and Sloan Lane.
The two men were sitting at a table playing dominoes when the roof blew off and part of it fell on the table. The man and his uncle were okay, neighbors said.
Part of the flying roof damaged the window of a nearby vehicle. The landlord showed FOX5 the damage and debris inside and outside the property.
Neighbors said the winds violently shook nearby homes.
“Nobody got hurt. It would have killed somebody,” said neighbor Kim Archambault.
The house is no longer livable. Both men found somewhere else to stay for the night.
