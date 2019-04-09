LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High winds and blowing dust hit the Las Vegas valley Tuesday, causing power outages and poor driving conditions.
A high wind warning was in effect for the Las Vegas Valley until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Peak winds were expected late Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service reported gusts over 45 mph in the Las Vegas area.
According to FlightAware, inbound flights to McCarran International Airport were being "held at their origin" until 9:45 p.m., while departures were delayed anywhere from 15 minutes to a half-hour due to the wind.
Near Primm, blowing dust reduced visibility just before 3 p.m. on I-15 as the dust made its way to Las Vegas.
NV Energy reported about 1,500 customers without power just before 3:30 p.m. April 9 near Green Valley and Sunset Road. NV Energy restored most power to the area by 5:25 p.m.
Nearly 11,000 customers were without power at Craig Road between Decatur Boulevard and Martin L. King Drive.
As of 8 p.m., power had been restored to nearly all customers.
No injuries were reported as result of the wind.
