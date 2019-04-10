LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Landscapers and homeowners were busy cleaning up after gusty winds toppled trees in the Silverstone Ranch community Wednesday morning.
“We heard a big loud crash and a loud noise. We came out to see what it was and here we go,” resident Bonnie Wright said.
A massive tree came crashing down onto the street on the 8000 block of Killians Greens Drive.
Landscaper Ricardo Acero said in this situation, there’s not much that could be done to help save the tree.
“Prevention is not really possible. This tree has been here for a while, I mean I didn’t plant this and this happened already. They don't really need any tying because the roots should have grown in already,” Acero said.
Most of the problem areas Acero responded to these past few gusty days included Henderson and Silverstone Ranch.
When planting trees, it may be difficult to weatherproof them in areas with gusty conditions.
When planting new trees, add stakes or tie the tree down, he said. For older trees, try to monitor the roots and give the tree plenty of water. He said when parking, avoid parking next to large trees in gusty conditions.
