LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Twenty years ago, Barbara Edwards, a Palo Verde High School teacher was killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
"I just remember all the things that were happening," Barbara's son Scott Edwards Sr., said. "We were watching it on the TV and I wasn't even aware she was traveling that day. I found out when my brother finally got through to me and he told me she was on the flight with two of our close friends."
Barbara was killed when her plane, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon killing everyone on board.
"The last time we saw her was June of that year," Scott Sr. said. "We came up here to the school. We saw her in one of her classes and said hi to the students. That was the last time we saw her."
Barbara was a beloved foreign languages teacher at Palo Verde. The school has a permanent memorial in her honor and it is rededicated with a ceremony every year.
Today was the first time her grandson, Scott Jr. got to see it in person.
"I was too little to remember the day that it happened. It's sad, I don't even remember her," Scott Jr. said. "We've been to the Pentagon a few times, but coming here is great because it feels more personal. It's dedicated to her."
Scott Sr. has seen the memorial before, but is glad he got a chance to bring his family all the way from Dallas to do the same.
"It's amazing," Scott Sr. said. "You just wish that anybody who had a loved one pass away would have something like this for them. It is just incredible. She would be so grateful that this was happening. She was a very humble person. She loved people and she would just say 'You guys don't have to do this for me.' She would just be really amazed. As are we."
