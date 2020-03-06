LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student at a Las Vegas high school was arrested on Thursday after bringing a gun on campus.
According to Clark County School District Police Sgt. Bryan Zink, a 16-year-old male student was arrested Thursday at Cimarron-Memorial High School.
The student had been called into questioning after staff observed a strong odor of marijuana, according to Zink. CCSD police became aware of the gun during the investigation.
The student faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstruction and possession of marijuana intended for sale, according to Zink.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took the gun for further testing, according to Zink.
Another bright jewel,removed from the bottom of the education chain in America! Of course you won’t see anything more !
