LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Matthew Alvarez, 17, said he had been looking forward to finally being at the top of the high school food chain after three years of hard work.
Then, the pandemic hit.
"At first it was kind of relaxing,” he said. “Getting a break from school because we originally thought it was going to be like a four to five-week thing. It ended up turning into what it is now, we're a couple months deep. It gets kind of old. I already want to go back to school but it's nots going to be the same doing it on computer."
Matthew described it as “give and take.”
On one hand, he has more options on how to manage his own time. He said he plans to continue working this semester and it's also given him a lot more time to prepare for the Army after he graduates.
"You know, working a full-time job and then having different things that the Army has me participate in,” Alvarez said. “And not only that -- I like to take time to go to the gym every single day and I don't really want to cut that out."
He said he feels like the pandemic's helped him grow, not only physically, but mentally, as well.
"As weird as it is to say this, might have been the best thing for my Army career just because it's really veering off from high school," he said.
At the same time, he said he recognizes he is still just a kid and isn't quite ready to give that up yet either.
"Kind of have those football games as well ... being able to have prom!” he said. “I've ever experienced prom in my life. I don't want to say I've never been to prom, you know. I definitely still want to do that. It's difficult."
(1) comment
Why? Going to war is not cool!
