LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A high school student was hit by a car and injured Friday in North Las Vegas.
The 16-year-old was walking in a crosswalk at Simmons Street and West Gilmore Avenue when he or she was hit by a vehicle, North Las Vegas police said.
The student was being transported in critical condition to a hospital, police said. The teen was later upgraded to "stable condition" with non-life threatening injuries.
Police advised drivers to avoid the area while they are on the scene.
Please avoid Simmons and Gilmore where the NLVPD is working a serious injury auto pedestrian accident. When information is received, updates will continue to come in.— NLVPD (@NLVPD) May 10, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.