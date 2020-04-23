LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An inmate is speaking up about conditions inside a Nevada prison during the coronavirus pandemic.
"They don’t care about inmates' health in there," said Sayge Spracklin.
He's talking about High Desert Prison. He started his sentence there in January for violating parole.
Spracklin talked to FOX5 immediately after he was released Thursday morning.
"They do not follow any of the social distancing guidelines at all," he said.
Spracklin said when he was released, he was "crammed" into a holding cell with a dozen other inmates. He has been concerned about contracting the virus.
Spracklin has stage two Leukemia, which makes him more vulnerable to the disease according to health officials.
The Nevada Department of Corrections lists nine COVID-19 protocols on its website, which include banning visitors, screening staff for symptoms daily, using bleach to disinfect surfaces and providing hand soap inside all cells and common areas.
Spracklin told a different story.
"I swept my cell with toilet paper and soap to clean my cell," he said.
Sprackling said he only saw crews clean the phones. He said he tried asking for cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.
"Not one time did I see them even give us a mop to clean our cells," he said. "I just went through treatment [for cancer] so I’m at super high risk for it and there’s no sanitizing, they don’t give you hand sanitizers they don’t give you a face mask."
Spracklin said he was at High Desert for more than a month before he received treatment for his condition.
"I had to bug them to say like, 'hello! I have cancer can you help me?' It’s a godsend I didn’t catch this thing," said Spracklin.
FOX5 Reporter Kyla Galer emailed and called NDOC Public Information Officer Scott Kelley and asked for an interview.
He declined an interview and sent the following statement in an email,
“I don't want to be in a position where I am describing the many pro-active steps NDOC is taking to protect our community, and have my remarks compared with those of an offender. As you can imagine, offenders are notorious for spreading lies and rumors, and for retaliating against corrections systems because they don't like restrictions - even if those restrictions are based on CDC recommendations. Also, I don't know what the offender has said and what his or her complaints are about. Your story format really is a no-win situation for NDOC.”
Kelley said the department as tested 2,220 Nevada prisoners. None were positive but seven staff have COVID-19.
Spracklin said he wants High Desert to do more to protect its inmates.
"My life was in their hands, I feel like I avoided a death trap," he said.
