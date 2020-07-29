LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents and teachers who are preparing for a fall semester of distance learning have found that numerous unforeseen expenses involve spending money on electronics.
FOX5 asked numerous numerous parents what expenses have popped up, and tell us these are some of the most common, surrounding electronics:
- Paying for more WiFi bandwidth.
- Cable companies gave families more allowances during the lockdown, and the grace periods for unlimited usage are set to end. Without extra bandwidth, parents have complained their children may not be able to watch videos assigned to their children.
- A device upgrade for a new laptop.
- Although the Clark County School District is racing to provide Chromebooks to thousands of children, teachers and parents have said certain programs are not compatible with the devices, especially if older children are enrolled in technology programs.
- Printers, printer ink or paper.
- Parents with young children have found that assignments often involve worksheets, rather than work on an actual device or computer.
- Headphones that cancel noise, for children to hear their teachers' lessons.
The costs have also risen significantly for teachers, rushing to purchase electronics to aid their classrooms.
Jerome Mack Middle School student advocate and teacher Lloyd Goldberg, whose wife is also a CCSD teacher, said the costs have risen tremendously for their online classrooms.
That's on top of distance-learning expenses for Goldberg's five children.
"Not one cost is overwhelming, but it's the 'death by a thousand paper cuts,'" he said.
Goldberg said the CCSD-provided laptops broadcast audio and video poorly. With a combination of grants, donors and hundreds of his own dollars, he purchased a CPU, webcam, microphone and headphones to better aid his students.
The expenses have come as the Nevada legislature slashed funds for teachers to buy supplies for their classrooms.
Goldberg said he and other teachers have turned to organizations such as the Teacher Exchange at the Public Education Foundation, for their classroom and their students. He also asks different corporations if they provide discounts for teachers.
"I don't have the money upfront to put all this out there ... If it gets funded, great," he said.
Plenty of parents are unsure where to find supplies or resources, especially for pricey electronics. Goldberg advises parents to ask teachers, staff or other parents where they can get help.
"A lot of parents have done great things to pool their resources. There are Facebook pages based on specific schools. The key is just to ask," Goldberg said.
