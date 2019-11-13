Interested in remodeling your Las Vegas home? HGTV's "Property Brothers" are looking for families in the Las Vegas area who dream of turning their house into a forever home.
According to a description for the casting, the Scott Brothers aren't searching for homeowners who are looking to flip their property. Instead, they're looking for homeowners who know their home is "the one," but haven't been able to "put those 'forever home' design plans into action."
In addition to being energetic and excited to be on the show, in order to be eligible to participate, you must own your own home in the Las Vegas Valley. Additionally, you need to have a renovation/design budget of at least $90,000 ready to go. You must also be willing to move out of your home for the duration of the renovation/shoot (approximately 5-7 weeks).
For more information and full requirements for eligibility, visit: https://brothers.castingcrane.com/
