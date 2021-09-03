HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out at an auto shop near Skyline Hotel on Boulder Highway.
Henderson Fire Department received a call around 2:35 p.m. for a commercial fire near North Boulder Highway and East Foster Street.
City of Henderson spokesperson Kathleen Richards confirmed that the fire had started at an auto shop. Traffic was diverted as firefighters responded.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
