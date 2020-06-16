LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Hey Reb! statue on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus has been removed, according UNLV President Marta Meana.
The statute, which sits near the Tam Alumni Center, was taken down Tuesday evening after conversations between UNLV leadership and the statue's donor.
According to UNLV, local artist Mike Miller sold the mascot concept to UNLV in 1982 for $1. Reb replaced Beauregard, a Confederate-era wolf, and is generally referred to by the school as a "Western frontiersman."
The linkage of "Rebels" to other symbols of the Confederacy are frequently discussed, though amid tear-downs of statues nationwide, a petition was recently created to rid UNLV of Hey Reb and all other connections to the Civil War.
The school and donor of the statue agreed that removing it was the best solution considering the rising tensions around the nation, according to the statement from Meana.
UNLV, along with several stakeholder groups from campus and the community, hosted discussions the past few months regarding the future of the university following the recent national events.
The future of school's mascot was one of the discussion topics.
Meana said she will provide more information on the university's mascot "following the completion of a listening tour."
