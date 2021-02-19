Personal information of roughly 46,000 veterans exposed in VA hack

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Veterans Services has launched a special program to help veterans that may feel isolated due to the pandemic.

The program is called "Heroes for Heroes." It is a program through the NEST (Nevada Ensures Support Together Collaborative), and it provides social support for veterans through volunteers, through twice-weekly phone calls for video chats.

Veterans and volunteers can sign up for the service on the Department of Veterans Services website.

