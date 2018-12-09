LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A family is mourning after Galean Simon died protecting his family.

Police said the suspect, Sheyland Barnett, stabbed Galean to death outside of a business near McCarran International Airport on Wednesday.

Galean’s family shared exclusively with FOX5.

They said they are still in shock and grieving. They call him a teddy bear and a hero. They said he would’ve helped a stranger and he died protecting the ones he loved the most.

“This is our love story and it’s come to an abrupt end,” Galean’s wife, Andrea Simon, said.

The two got married three years ago. They had big plans, including growing their family.

“He wanted a baby,” Andrea said. “He wanted a baby girl.”

Galean’s nickname was "Lucky Nutty Cortez." An avid sports booker, his family said he worked as a concreter and loved the Oakland Raiders.

“He was excited about helping build the Raiders stadium,” Andrea said. “Some of the guys over there, they’re going to write his name in the concrete. So he’ll be at the Raiders stadium just like he wanted.”

But not the way they had planned.

“He passed away protecting someone, so he’s not just a superman,” his cousin Karla Kanady said. “He’s a hero.”

Karla said she works near the airport. She said one of her co-workers and good friends was having problems at home with a man named Sheyland Barnett.

“He used to wait for her in the parking lot, she used to look around to see if he was there,” she said.

On Tuesday, Barnett came to their work and threatened Karla. She told Galean about those threats.

“He was like, ‘You can’t put nothing past people, we got to make sure you’re okay,’” Karla said. “That was his main concern was to make sure I was okay.”

Galean, Andrea and their son came to Karla’s work on Wednesday afternoon to make sure she got to her car safely.

What they didn’t know was that Barnett was also waiting in the parking lot.

“He already had his weapon. It was taped to his hand,” Karla said.

Karla said Barnett ambushed Galean, stabbing him multiple times, including in the neck.

+2 Victim, suspect identified after deadly stabbing near Las Vegas airport Las Vegas police on Wednesday night were investigating a stabbing death near McCarran International Airport.

“His wife covered him up so the suspect could stop stabbing him because my cousin dropped to his knees,” Karla said. “He came to my job to protect me and that’s exactly what he did. Not one scratch on me and he made sure.”

“I tried to save him, I tried so hard,” Andrea said. “I tried to save him and I couldn’t. I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.”

Andrea was stabbed, as well.

“I just wish it would’ve happened to me. I would’ve took it,” Karla said. “I would’ve took it. I know if I did, my cousin would’ve taken care of my kids.”

The family said they are now in shock that their hero is gone.

“Galean was everything to me. He was my heart. He was my Superman,” Andrea said.

“We didn’t even have a straw, there was no point of him bringing a knife,” Karla said. “There was no point of him bringing anything. He could’ve just gotten out of the car and talked to Galean. It didn’t have to go like this. All he had to do was be a man. You could’ve had a civilized conversation.”

Barnett is set to appear in court on Monday morning. Galean’s family said they plan to be there.

The family is still making funeral plans. To donate to the family's funeral expenses, click here.