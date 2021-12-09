LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Parks and Recreation is bringing back "Heritage Holidays" after canceling it in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The free event returns to the Clark County Museum (1830 S. Boulder Hwy.) on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The event will include a visit with Santa and an opportunity to explore the decorated, historical homes of Heritage Street.
The event will also feature a craft tent from the Discovery Children's Museum, holiday caroling provided by the Green Valley High School Choir, and free hot chocolate and cookies courtesy of the Clark County Museum Guild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.