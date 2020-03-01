LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers for the Nevada Census released details they hope will stop scams based on the upcoming count.
National Census Day is April 1. The count, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency, takes place every 10 years to count every resident in the United States.
“We’ve received a few reports across the state about scams targeting Nevada residents,” said Kerry Durmick, statewide outreach coordinator for the Nevada Census 2020, in an emailed statement. “For example, one scam involves individuals claiming to be with the Census Bureau, approaching the doors of residents and asking for sensitive information such as social security numbers, credit card information. Another scam follows a similar format by mailing fake census forms to residents that also ask for sensitive information.”
KEY DATES:
Invitations to the 2020 census are mailed between March 12 and 20. Reminders are sent as a letter from March 16 to 24, then as a postcard from March 26 to April 3.
A second reminder and hard copy census questionnaire is sent between April 8 and 16, then the final postcards are mailed between April 20 and 27.
DON'T GIVE OUT THIS INFORMATION:
The local census group reminded residents that the form will not ask for social security number, citizenship status, card or banking information or anything regarding donations and the 2020 presidential election.
IDENTIFY A REPRESENTATIVE:
Enumerators, those who work for the Bureau, can be identified by a U.S. Census Bureau shirt, lanyard and/or tote bag. They must all carry a badge including their name, photo and a gold chip similar to ones on credit cards.
Residents may report fraudulent activity by contacting the U.S. Census Bureau regional hotline number at 1-844-330-2020, or by emailing nvcensus2020@gov.nv.gov.
For more information, click here.
(1) comment
Funny, we have lived in Clark County almost 16 years and never once have we had a census worker come by or received a census survey in the mail.
