LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson has a "new" casino.
The Pass Casino, which took the place of the shuttered El Dorado Casino, held a ribbon cutting at the property on Water Street.
"We think it's not going to be just a game changer, but an environment changer," owner Joe Desimone said. "Different groups of people are going to come down here and want to join the fun [downtown] and we're excited to be a part of that."
The Pass Casino is managed by Desimone Gaming, which also manages Railroad Pass Casino between Henderson and Boulder City. Desimone said he looks forward to old and new clientele.
"We're going to have a lot of the old customers that the El Dorado is used to," he said.
