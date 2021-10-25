LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new arena in Henderson is just months from opening, but before the doors open at Dollar Loan Center, the city is embarking on some major construction to alleviate traffic.
A $3.4 million project is underway to add several traffic lights and widen Green Valley Parkway. People that drive through Green Valley Parkway are aware of the major back-ups at traffic lights, especially around rush hour.
The city believes the new project could make a difference for Dollar Loan Center events and everyday traffic.
“You have the entrance to the freeway and high density shopping so it just brings a lot of people,” Henderson public works project engineer Brian Hafen said. “So once the improvements are finished the hope is the additional lanes and the ability for the signals to communicate with one another is going to help traffic flow a lot more smoothly."
The city is installing adaptive traffic signals that can improve timing and react to current traffic conditions.
The project adds two new traffic lights on Paseo Verde Parkway, one at desert shadow trail near the elementary schools and the other on Village Park Drive west of Green Valley Parkway. A third light will be added on Green Valley in front of the entrance to Dollar Loan Center.
"We'll try to make sure we're finished or finished enough so when the opening occurs there won’t be too much inconvenience for people coming in and out," Hafen said.
Traffic is one of the main concerns nearby residents had with the $80 million project. It will be the new home of the Henderson Silver Knights and the new indoor football team, the Vegas Knight Hawks. Last year, a petition was started to get the arena decision on the ballot, but was shut down by the city.
Hafen said this project will benefit not only event traffic, but every day flow.
"Some additional lanes north and southbound on Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde that should help alleviate some congestion," the project engineer said.
The city is also designing a project that's looking into improvements to the corridor including widening 215 and improvements to 215 and Green Valley and 215 and Pecos-St. Rose Parkway.
The first ticketed event at the Dollar Loan Center is slated to be the Big West basketball championships in early March.
