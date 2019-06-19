HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The opioid epidemic continues to grow as Nevada announced Monday it would expand its lawsuit against 40 opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford claims the companies used false science to convince people opioids were safe, not addictive.
While some families deal with loss from opioid addictions, one Henderson woman is sharing a different experience with opioids.
"It's called Spinocerebellar Ataxia and basically what it does is destroy all of the muscles in the body and all of the nerves," said Michelle DeCiantis.
It's an extremely rare genetic disorder, similar to ALS. DeCiantis doesn't leave her apartment much, except to walk her two Pomeranians.
"My life span - it will be shortened," she said. DeCiantis is 57.
"They said you know, 60-ish. I want to watch my daughter grow as much as I can," DeCiantis said. "I want to spent time with my family. I want to be able to go out to dinner once in a while.
To do that, DeCiantis said she needs opioids. Along with a number of other medicines, she takes oxycodone.
"If I don't have the pain medicine, I have no quality of life," DeCiantis said. "I'm not even able to get up and shower and dress."
Opioids have helped DeCiantis manage her pain for the last 16 years.
"There are people that need this that can take it responsibly and it doesn't cause the devastation that so many others have had to experience," DeCiantis said.
Devastation she witnessed as a nurse, before her diagnosis.
"I feel for all of the families who've lost people because of this."
DeCiantis said she supports the state's lawsuit.
"Because it's against the pharmaceuticals, I'm for it," DeCiantis said.
DeCiantis said she doesn't have a problem getting the medicine she needs while she's on hospice but if they take her off, she said she would have to fight for a lot of her medicine.
As states across the country try to find solutions to the opioid crisis, DeCiantis hopes doctors and lawmakers remember stories like hers.
"When you live in pain 24 hours a day a lot of people don't have people to talk to ... they give up so they're dying too," DeCiantis said. "They're dying just like the people who get addicted to these medicines."
