LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pamela Hilton Roberson said she had been waiting for a lawnmower and nice drinking pitcher she ordered on Amazon.
Her Ring doorbell camera alerted her Friday around 4 p.m. that someone was at the door near Valle Verde Drive and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. As she got to her front door, she saw two thieves driving off with two packages that were left on her porch.
"Oh, I was angry," said Hilton Roberson.
She said she wonders if the two thieves in the car followed an Amazon truck as it dropped off the packages and then drove away.
"It was so quick, I couldn't believe it. I don't know how many feet from my back door to my front door. It was so fast. And she got that stuff in her car so quickly and she didn't even have the door closed and they were gone. She still had the door open. So, yeah, it's really frustrating," she said.
Hilton Roberson did something police want others to do if they’re hit by so called porch pirates. She reported the theft to police and gave them her Ring video.
Las Vegas police say many people don't report these kinds of thefts, but reporting can help police identify theft trends.
"He will take my video and send it out to all the other officers and let them know what's going on and what happened," said Hilton Roberson.
Las Vegas police said the department suggests having expensive items delivered to the post office, and then pick them up. Or they say require a signature for delivery. That way, if no one is home to sign for the packages, they won’t be left outside for thieves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.