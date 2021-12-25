LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local kids have the opportunity to learn about animals who live near the North Pole at a local wildlife sanctuary.
The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is offering holiday-themed "Santa Claws" programming through Sunday featuring lions, Ozzie the giraffe, and a scavenger hunt teaching about North Pole animals.
"I think it's just important to connect people to wildlife. A lot of habitats are decreasing due to human encroachment," said manager Denise Souffrant.
The last day of Santa Claws will be on Sunday, Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with last admission at 2 p.m.
