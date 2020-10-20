LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson city council in early October approved the development for Henderson West.
The unanimous decision came on October 6, according to developers. The agreement was recently finalized.
Henderson West is expected to be a 103-acre mixed-use project along St. Rose Parkway in the "West Henderson Planning Area."
Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.
Henderson West will feature living and work spaces, designed as an urban community with walking and biking trails. The agreement between the community's developers and the city allows building 2,900 new homes and 670,000 square feet of office and retail space, as well as 250 hotel rooms.
The area will also feature a large park with an amphitheater, sports courts and fields and play areas.
“Henderson West represents the next phase of our city’s growth in west Henderson, and complements the surrounding new projects,” said City of Henderson Mayor Debra March in a written media statement. “Our first priority is always quality of life for our residents and businesses and we are grateful to
Sauvage and Sudberry Properties, and our staff for their commitment to excellence and we look forward to their continuing successes.”
