LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson water park and Ford Motor Company Fund are launching a bottled water drive to help The Salvation Army.
Four Las Vegas Ford dealerships are collecting cases of water to support The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services program, which provides water for those in need on days with excessive heat. To each person who donates at least one case of water, Cowabunga Bay Water Park will provide coupons knocking off $20 for admissions Monday through Thursday and $10 off for admissions Friday through Sunday.
The drive will be held June 11 through June 20 with the goal to collect 25,000 bottles during the Vegas water drive.
“This water drive was launched by the Ford Fund in Phoenix nine years ago, and we’re excited to be able to expand it into the Las Vegas market for the first time," said Captain Anthony Barnes from The Salvation Army Southern Nevada.
The Cowabunga Bay admissions coupons are limited and will be valid through the 2021 season.
Those who are interested in donating a case of water can drop off donations at the following Ford dealership locations in Las Vegas June 11 to June 20:
- Ford Country, 280 N. Gibson Road, Henderson, NV, 89014
- Friendly Ford, 660 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107
- Gaudin Ford, 6625 W. Roy Horn Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118
- Team Ford, 5445 Drexel Road, Las Vegas, NV 89130
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.