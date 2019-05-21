HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson City Council approved a leasing agreement that would bring a multi-million dollar Vegas Golden Knights hockey facility to Water Street.
The vote was unanimous.
City documents showed the facility would occupy about 3.2 acres where the Henderson Convention Center now stands.
Similar to City National Arena, the proposed hockey facility would also house a restaurant and retail space, city officials said. Records showed it would also include two regulation-size rinks.
“They’re going to do a lot of youth hockey and us being a family-friendly restaurant, that will help us out tremendously,” Hardway 8 owner Bryant Jane said.
Jane opened the sports bar, named after a nickname given to UNLV’s first team to make it to the NCAA Tournament’s final four, three weeks ago.
“I’m a huge fan of the Runnin’ Rebels and I’m a fan of sports in general. That’s why we opened this bar,” Jane said.
The project would cost at least $25 million with the city of Henderson footing $10 million of the bill.
City officials said the facility would bring an even bigger boost in business to the downtown area.
“It will really be a turning point for what we see happening in Downtown Henderson,” Interim Redevelopment Manager Anthony Molloy said.
The proposed facility is the latest in a string of development projects in the works on Water Street.
City officials said a developer purchased the former Bank of America with plans to build a microbrewery. Another mixed used project would dedicate 40,000 square feet to retail spaces and residential apartments.
“This arena will impact so many people through out downtown,” Molloy said. “It will position us well to see other investments take place and for people to see the opportunities that exist in downtown.”
Carrie Halliday with Downtown Sewing Machine Co. said that she has noticed an increase in property values.
“Buildings that were low estimates in the $200,000 range last year are asking for a million now because they think they’re going to cash in on the traffic and business,” Halliday said.
Records show the lease agreement between the Golden Knights and the city would last 20 years.
