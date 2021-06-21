LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson announced that it will host a Fourth of July event with fireworks launching from four separate locations throughout the city.
According to a news release, the “Star-Spangled Sky” fireworks show will be launched from the following four locations at 9 p.m. on July 4:
- M Resort Spa Casino
- Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino
- Lake Las Vegas
- Galleria at Sunset
The release notes that residents will be able to listen to a patriotic soundtrack during the fireworks show by tuning to the following stations:
- Sunny 106.5
- 95.5 The Bull
- Real 103.9
- 93.1 The Mountain
