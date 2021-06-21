Fireworks generic
Erika Eros/EyeEm via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson announced that it will host a Fourth of July event with fireworks launching from four separate locations throughout the city.

According to a news release, the “Star-Spangled Sky” fireworks show will be launched from the following four locations at 9 p.m. on July 4:

  • M Resort Spa Casino
  • Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino
  • Lake Las Vegas
  • Galleria at Sunset

The release notes that residents will be able to listen to a patriotic soundtrack during the fireworks show by tuning to the following stations:

  • Sunny 106.5
  • 95.5 The Bull
  • Real 103.9
  • 93.1 The Mountain

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.