HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The death of a Faiss Middle School student marked the 13th pedestrian death in the valley this year.
That means the Las Vegas valley is on track with 2017, which was the worst year on record.
A traffic safety advocate is working hard to turn things around.
On Wednesday, a driver hit two teens riding their bikes home from Greenspun Middle School in Henderson. They are okay, but their parents said it could have been avoided.
“She hit me and my friend in the back tire which caused us to swerve and fall over there,” Tyler Vandenakker said.
Tyler and his mom don’t know who that ‘she’ is.
“You hit these kids, you know you hit them,” his mother Elicia Vandenakker said. “And you still drove off! That's not acceptable.”
They said the driver who hit Tyler and his friend drove away without helping.
“You hear those things and you don't think they're going to happen to you,” Elicia said. “Then to have your own child call you and say, ‘I've been hit by a car,’ it's frightening.”
Tyler had to get emergency care. But his family was thankful he’s able to walk away with just some scrapes and bruises.
“You imagine that when your kid is coming home, he's going to be safe,” Elicia said. “You hope that drivers are mindful and aware that there's a school nearby, to be cautious that kids will be in the area.”
Erin Breen studies roads, crosswalks and drivers with UNLV. After hearing Tyler’s story, she’s pushing even harder for more safety measures around schools.
“Our school zones are at the front door,” Breen said. “They should be much longer. School zones should protect kids for a much longer time.”
Breen also wants to see more signs and flashing lights to alert drivers when they’re near or in a school zone.
She added right now, only elementary schools require crossing guards.
“Middle school, that’s when they start feeling like they're 20 feet tall and made of steel,” Breen said. “And you don't make great decisions. We have no crossing zones for them.”
Tyler confirmed his middle school doesn’t have any crossing guards.
“You know, I think it could help,” Elicia said. “You like to think your middle schooler is responsible but you can't take into account what irresponsible drivers are out doing.”
And Breen wants to see schools adding more eyes on the road, based on the risks.
“We should look at where is the school? How many lanes are there? What's the speed limit? What's the traffic around the school?” Breen said.
Her simple advice to parents: plan and walk a route with your child.
“When your child is leaving in the morning, instead of saying, ‘I love you,’ switch it up a little bit and say ‘Don't forget when you stop at that stop sign, make eye contact with drivers, keep looking as you cross the street.’”
She also said these incidents should not deter parents from letting children walk to school.
“My fear when this does happen is parents who do allow their kids to walk to school say, ‘No, oh no. I’m going to drive you to school,’ which only makes the situation around schools worse.”
As for the driver in Tyler’s case, his mother said she has still not been caught.
Tyler described the driver as a blonde woman, driving a blue Tesla SUV. If you know anything, contact Henderson police.
In regards to the case, involving Jonny Smith near Faiss, FOX5 reached out to Clark County to check if it plans to add crossing guards. The county previously said it would do a traffic study in the area following the crash.
