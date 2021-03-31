LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who receive the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to wait for 15 minutes after receiving a shot, to monitor possible side effects. But that can be boring.
So the Henderson Symphony Orchestra entertained patients waiting at the Las Vegas Convention Center vaccine clinic on Tuesday.
Sarah O'Connell, executive director of Henderson Symphony Orchestra said she hopes the orchestra's presence calms patients.
"People can be anxious about things like getting a shot or being in large groups after all of this isolation. Seeing people playing together in ensemble reminds us that coming together is a good thing, and getting the vaccine is a good thing to help heal us," O'Connell said.
A private donation made it possible for the orchestra to play on Tuesday.
