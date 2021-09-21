Henderson Police vehicle generic

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

 Gai Phanalasy

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police were investigating an "officer involved shooting" in the east Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday evening.

About 3:44 p.m. on Sept. 21, the Henderson Police Department said they were responding to the incident in the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Mojave Road. 

Lt. Brian Boxler with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Henderson SWAT officers "engaged" the suspect "who was deceased on scene."

Two SWAT officers fired at the suspect, police said. No officers were injured.

Additional details of the incident were not immediately available. 

0922 hpd ois

Police investigate Henderson police shooting in east Las Vegas on Sept. 22, 2021. (FOX5)

