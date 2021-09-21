LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police were investigating an "officer involved shooting" in the east Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday evening.
About 3:44 p.m. on Sept. 21, the Henderson Police Department said they were responding to the incident in the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Mojave Road.
Lt. Brian Boxler with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Henderson SWAT officers "engaged" the suspect "who was deceased on scene."
Two SWAT officers fired at the suspect, police said. No officers were injured.
Additional details of the incident were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.