LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson got nearly $40 million in federal funding to upgrade Boulder Highway and make it safer for pedestrians.
According to Henderson city officials, Boulder Highway has been the most dangerous stretch of roadway in Nevada.
Henderson representatives say there are a lot of reasons why.
"It's long and straight, so the speeds end up high, especially going northbound, because it's downhill. Most of it's dark, the crossings are wide and the crossings are infrequent. The biggest problem we have is someone doesn't want to walk to the corner ends up crossing mid-block in the dark," said Ed McGuire, director of public works.
This project will change Boulder Highway from a state highway to a city street. There will be improved lighting, a bus lane and a pedestrian lane added.
McGuire said the road has seen 10 fatalities in the past three years.
Nevada Department of Transportation is working with the city of Henderson for the project.
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was at the event, after helping secure the federal funding.
The senator pushed for the "Reimagine Boulder Highway Project" with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The total funding amount was $39,851,697.
“I pushed for this federal funding because it will make an enormous difference to vulnerable communities in Henderson and across the region. The Boulder Highway is among the most dangerous stretches of highway across Nevada, and it poses significant environmental risks to vulnerable families who live nearby," Cortez Masto said in a media release.
"Our communities deserve to have safe, reliable transportation, and these federal dollars will reduce traffic congestion in Henderson, better protect pedestrians and bicyclists, and improve local transit that Nevadans depend on to get to work and school. We need to do everything we can to connect our communities while keeping people safe, and I will continue to advocate for these federal to improve our roads and highways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.