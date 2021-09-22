HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson says it is experiencing a shortage of instructors for programming at recreation centers, and is asking the community to consider signing up to teach.
The shortage is a result of the pandemic, said Corinne Buckle, supervisor for Henderson recreation services. And it's limiting the number of classes that are available to the community.
"We started having a shortage when COVID-19 hit. Instructors had to get quarantined or work from home, and they're nervous about coming back," Buckle said, adding that mask mandates also led to some instructors and members not wanting to attend class.
Classes traditionally offered at recreation centers include fitness, arts and crafts and other skill-building activities. Private businesses also can benefit from networking and visibility from teaching classes, Buckle said.
"We're looking for anything and everything, so if you have a talent, come and find us!" Buckle said.
Instructors are contracted with the city and sometimes need business licenses and insurances to be able to teach classes. Buckle said the city can assist applicants with those requirements.
More information about how to become an instructor and requirements are available on the city's website: https://www.cityofhenderson.com/government/departments/parks-and-recreation/programs-classes/contracted-instructors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.