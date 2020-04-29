LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Henderson International School has implemented an online curriculum to aid students during the distance learning order.
This new learning model includes live classroom sessions and one-on-one instruction time. The curriculum promotes limited screen time and encourages art and physical activities for students.
Teachers and administrators at Henderson International School developed a remote learning model that encourages a well-rounded approach to distance learning that allows for on and off-screen times.
The live classroom sessions are carried out through video conferencing and feature different looks tailored to meet the needs of the respective grade levels including the early childhood program for two, three and four-year-old students. Time is also set aside for students to participate in physical and art activities away from their computer.
To further promote healthy student development during distance learning, Henderson International School also found that slowing down the pace of the curriculum might prove beneficial for students. By offering more time to discuss and complete assignments as well as longer screen time breaks, students may be better poised for success.
Henderson International School is developing virtual presentations for events such as the Living History Museum where students dress as famous historical leaders to present to parents along with the rest of the student body.
Henderson International School has seen consistent attendance from all their students amid a new distance learning structure.
For more information and the latest news, visit www.HendersonSchool.com or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/HendersonInternationalSchool and Twitter at @HendersonIntl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.