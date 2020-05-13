HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson estimates that replacing the Henderson Pavilion with a proposed minor-league hockey arena will cost $80 million.
An additional $4 million was earmarked for contingencies. The cost of the arena would be shared equally between the city and the American Hockey League affiliate to the Vegas Golden Knights, according to financial details that the city released on Wednesday.
The venue replacing the pavilion has been named the Henderson Event Center, and would also be a venue for local performing arts and a multi-purpose event center.
Per the city’s financial analysis, construction of the proposed event center would generate support between 89 and 122 direct jobs annually.
The city council is expected to vote to approve the Henderson Event Center on May 19 at a special meeting.
