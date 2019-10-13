LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is getting its lions in the Halloween spirit this year.
The habitat is hosting a "Boo at the Zoo!" Halloween event from Oct. 31-Nov. 2.
As part of the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can watch as the lions receive extra Halloween-themed enrichment. Organizers said they will also have trick-or-treat stations set up around the property, according to a news release.
Costumes are encouraged for children. However, costume masks and costume weapons may not be worn by guests 14 years of age or older. Masks worn must have openings that allow the eyes to be seen and that do not obstruct peripheral vision.
Admission is $20 for locals and $25 for visitors. One adult admission includes one child under 14 for free. Children 4 and under are free.
Visit www.lionhabitatranch.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.